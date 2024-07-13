Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2,006.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Veralto worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. 1,052,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,871. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

