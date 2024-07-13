Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Verasity has a market cap of $32.66 million and $4.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001278 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

