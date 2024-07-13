Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Verge has a total market cap of $64.48 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,666.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00634140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00118504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00269858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

