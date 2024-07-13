Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 543,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.