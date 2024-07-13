Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,452.92

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $14,452.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,808.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00630882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00119042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00271158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00040624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,807,160 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

