Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.19

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.
About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
