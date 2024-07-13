Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $14.35. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 489,010 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $243.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.