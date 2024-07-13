Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 112.4% in June

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT
Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
VIRT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.39.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.