Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 112.4% in June

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Virtu Financial by 244.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.