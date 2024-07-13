Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $260.97 and last traded at $261.33. Approximately 2,083,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,823,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 176.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

