Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,424 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

