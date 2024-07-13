Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Vistra has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

