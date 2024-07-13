Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSE VST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Vistra has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
