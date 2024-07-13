Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.98 ($10.85) and traded as high as €10.32 ($11.22). Vivendi shares last traded at €10.32 ($11.22), with a volume of 2,822,380 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.97 and a 200 day moving average of €9.99.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

