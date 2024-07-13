Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVHY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

