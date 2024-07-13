Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.38

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.38 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 72.88 ($0.93). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 71.22 ($0.91), with a volume of 47,054,090 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic bought 510,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($496,477.52). In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 327,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($301,694.48). Also, insider Luka Mucic acquired 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($496,477.52). 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

