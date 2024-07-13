Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 394,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $989.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

