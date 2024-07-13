Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wacoal Price Performance

OTCMKTS WACLY remained flat at $142.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $142.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

