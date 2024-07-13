WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 1,724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WaFd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

