Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.21. 1,369,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,310,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

