Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $35.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.45 million and $1.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00044872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,089,731 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

