Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $36.05 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.05 million and $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,092,283 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

