Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $193.62. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

