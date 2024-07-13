Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 538,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,089. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

