Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AIQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 538,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,089. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.