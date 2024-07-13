Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,678,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,728. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

