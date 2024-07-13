Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 940.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 78.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 186,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $246.12. 745,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

