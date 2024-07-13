Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 16,716,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,891. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

