Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $21.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,588.52. 119,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,401.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,288.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $808.49 and a 52-week high of $1,605.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

