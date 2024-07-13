Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 3,423,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,715. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

