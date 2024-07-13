Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $213,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $253.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,831 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.