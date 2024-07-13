Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.20. 2,657,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.