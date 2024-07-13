Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.12 on Friday, hitting $283.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,435. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.