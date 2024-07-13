Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.39. 140,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

