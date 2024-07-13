Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. 11,099,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

