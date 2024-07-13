Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

