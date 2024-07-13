Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,831,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 949,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

