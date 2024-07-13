Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,108. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total value of $5,497,849.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total value of $5,497,849.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

