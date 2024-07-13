WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

