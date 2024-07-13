West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
West Coast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
About West Coast Community Bancorp
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
