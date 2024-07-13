Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Sells $336,927.76 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,370.00.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WEST opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

