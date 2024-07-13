Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 782,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 1,014,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

