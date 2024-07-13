Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,080. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

