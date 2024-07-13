Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.88. 246,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

