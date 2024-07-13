WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $86.79 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864 with 993,701,859,243.4863 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008538 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $17,737,007.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.