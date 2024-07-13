Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $90,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of WGO opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

