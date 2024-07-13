Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $491.90 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003069 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $491.90 million and approximately $92.14 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,344,478 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 273,016,775.3690405 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.79842549 USD and is down -8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $144,681,079.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

