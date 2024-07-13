Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0884 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $81.77 million and $753,461.72 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 925,233,438 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 928,010,325.2353915. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08613943 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,093,343.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

