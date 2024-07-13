Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0520 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $8,813.90 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.053654 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,957.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

