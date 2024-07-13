X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) Shares Up 28.2%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 732,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 363,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
X3 Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.
X3 Company Profile
X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.
