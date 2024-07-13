Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Up 2.6%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

