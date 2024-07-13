XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $77.34 million and $841,660.82 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,643.05 or 0.99980677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00068427 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00570428 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,258,206.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.