Yarra Square Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Yarra Square Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality makes up 3.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Target Hospitality worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 465,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

